Name Jharsuguda airport after Veer Surendra Sai: Naveen plea to Centre

Naveen also brought to the notice of the Prime Minister that Air Odisha has suspended its flight operations from Jharsuguda after October 6, 2018 without any valid reason.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday requested the Centre to immediately bring out a notification naming Jharsuguda airport after well known freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai.The Chief Minister raised the issue in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “You had announced the naming of Jharsuguda airport as Veer Surendra Sai airport as befitting tribute to the well known freedom fighter and son of the soil,” he said and added that the Centre is yet issue a notification in this regard.

Naveen also brought to the notice of the Prime Minister that Air Odisha has suspended its flight operations from Jharsuguda after October 6, 2018 without any valid reason. Jharsuguda airport was formally dedicated to the nation and UDAN flight operated by Air Odisha was flagged off by the Prime Minister on September 22, 2018. Stating that abrupt suspension of the existing operations has given a severe jolt to the aviation sector in Odisha, the Chief Minister said it has also hurt the sentiments of the people of Western Odisha. 

“In order to make Jharsuguda airport a full-fledged commercial airport, I had also requested the Government of India to consider introduction of commercial flights in addition to UDAN flights,” he said and added that the State Government is committed to provide necessary funds and support for further expansion of Jharsuguda airport.

The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Civil Aviation for immediate restoration of UDAN flight and also explore the possibility of starting operations from Jharsuguda to other parts of Odisha and neighbouring States through any airlines.He further requested the Prime Minister to instruct Air India to start operation from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi via Jharsuguda so that people of Western Odisha can benefit.

