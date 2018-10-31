Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik claims state health scheme better than Ayushman Bharat

By UNI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dubbed the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) launched by the state government from its own resources is far better than Ayushman Bharat, the health scheme launched by the central government.

Addressing a Jana Sampark yatra (Connect people) meeting organized by the party here, Mr Patnaik said while the BSKY covers all categories of people, the Ayushman Bharat health scheme will benefit only the people under BPL category.

Taking a potshot at the central scheme, the Chief Minister sarcastically remarked: "will the disease and accident comes after checking the BPL card."

He then questioned what would be the fate of the people who have no BPL cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Chief Minister said ''we believe in work, not in words.'' We are with the people and have been working for them.'' Mr Patnaik said he was shocked to see that many poor people and eligible beneficiaries were deprived of the benefits under the rules of the central government.

So the state government launched Biju Pucca Ghar, BSKY, state Food Security Scheme, Madhu Babu pension scheme and many more Social Security schemes for the benefit of the people of the state.

BSKY, the Chief Minister said is a historic step of the state government and people belonging to both APL and BPL category can avail its benefit.

Even the Odia people residing outside the state can also avail its benefit, Mr Patnaik said.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in a video circulated in social media had questioned the state government's claim of over 1.1 crore people had already been covered under the BSKY during the last two months.

Quoting the Economic Survey, Mr Pradhan said while one crore people had not visited the government hospitals during whole year of 2017-18 how could 1.1 crore people were extended medicare facilities during the last two months under the state health scheme.

The Union minister said the Ayusman Bharat scheme launched in September last has been successfully implemented with the cooperation of various state governments but Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is opposing it for political reasons.