Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik claims state health scheme better than Ayushman Bharat

Addressing a Jana Sampark yatra (Connect people) meeting organized by the party here, Mr Patnaik said while the BSKY covers all categories of people, the Ayushman Bharat covers only BPL.

Published: 31st October 2018 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By UNI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dubbed the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) launched by the state government from its own resources is far better than Ayushman Bharat, the health scheme launched by the central government.

Addressing a Jana Sampark yatra (Connect people) meeting organized by the party here, Mr Patnaik said while the BSKY covers all categories of people, the Ayushman Bharat health scheme will benefit only the people under BPL category.

Taking a potshot at the central scheme, the Chief Minister sarcastically remarked: "will the disease and accident comes after checking the BPL card."

He then questioned what would be the fate of the people who have no BPL cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Chief Minister said ''we believe in work, not in words.'' We are with the people and have been working for them.'' Mr Patnaik said he was shocked to see that many poor people and eligible beneficiaries were deprived of the benefits under the rules of the central government.

So the state government launched Biju Pucca Ghar, BSKY, state Food Security Scheme, Madhu Babu pension scheme and many more Social Security schemes for the benefit of the people of the state.

BSKY, the Chief Minister said is a historic step of the state government and people belonging to both APL and BPL category can avail its benefit.

Even the Odia people residing outside the state can also avail its benefit, Mr Patnaik said.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in a video circulated in social media had questioned the state government's claim of over 1.1 crore people had already been covered under the BSKY during the last two months.

Quoting the Economic Survey, Mr Pradhan said while one crore people had not visited the government hospitals during whole year of 2017-18 how could 1.1 crore people were extended medicare facilities during the last two months under the state health scheme.

The Union minister said the Ayusman Bharat scheme launched in September last has been successfully implemented with the cooperation of various state governments but Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is opposing it for political reasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik odisha CM Ayushman Bharat BSKY 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp