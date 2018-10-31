Home States Odisha

Odisha lawyers burn effigies of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for 'failing' to resolve advocate-police row

The lawyers have been agitating since August 29 demanding arrest of two policemen, who had allegedly assaulted a Cuttack-based lawyer on August 28.

Published: 31st October 2018 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By PTI

CUTTACK: Lawyers across Odisha burnt effigies of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday in front of the offices of their respective bar associations accusing the state government of having "failed" to resolve the two-month-old advocate-police row.

The lawyers have been agitating since August 29 demanding arrest of two policemen, who had allegedly assaulted a Cuttack-based lawyer on August 28 Alleging that the state government had not taken any initiative to settle the lawyers-police ugly bickering, the High Court Bar Association, which is agitating for over two months now, on Tuesday had given the call to burn the effigies of the chief minister.

Lawyers of different bar associations burnt effigies of the chief minister and also raised slogans against Patnaik, his government, BJD Legal Front and the police.

Lawyers of the High Court Bar Association in Cuttack took out a procession and burnt the effigy of the chief minister in front of the office of the bar association.

On the other hand, addressing the media persons here BJD Legal Front advisor and senior advocate Asim Amitav Dash alleged that the ongoing strike by the High Court Bar Association is politically motivated and those who are leading it from the front, have "ulterior motives".

"The state government, had in fact, taken several measures to resolve the face-off between lawyers and police," Dash said adding the BJD Legal Front has distanced itself from the ongoing strike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp