59 docs for Bhadrak’s 16 lakh people

BHADRAK: Bhadrak’s rural healthcare institutions are in dire need of good infrastructure and doctors. Of the sanctioned posts of 166 doctors for a population of 16 lakh in the district, only 59 have been filled up. Two of them are on leave and contractual doctors in PHCs are never regular in their duties, alleged locals.

The district has seven CHCs of which, four have no medical officers. Specialist posts of medicine, paediatrics and gynaecology are lying vacant since long in Chandbali, Dhamnaghar, Basudevpur, Bhandaripokhari and Agarpada CHCs. Out of 50 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district, 14 are running without doctors. The rest are being managed by contractual doctors who visit the health centre occasionally.

Earlier this week, people had staged demonstrations outside the CHCs in Chandabali and Basudevpur demanding posting of doctors. Similar agitations have been held in the past several times.

The plight of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) is no different. There are no doctors in ENT while the District TB Officer and District Leprosy Officer posts have been lying vacant for the last 15 months.

All specialist posts are vacant and they are being managed by Junior Class I doctors. Trauma care unit is not functioning since 2014 as there are no doctors. Infrastructure wise, there are not enough beds in the DHH and patients can be seen lying on the floor in every ward. The indoor has only 223 beds but on any given day, 500 patients are admitted. As there are no residential facilities for doctors of the DHH, they stay far away from the hospital and fail to reach the patients on time during emergency.

In October 2016, the State Government had posted 19 newly-recruited medicos in Bhadrak, but 18 of them have gone on leave for higher studies.

“The Centre provided `20 crore under National Rural Health Mission to strengthen health infrastructure. But, the situation remains the same,” alleged Tushar Jena, local BJP leader. Chief District Medical Officer Abdul Rashid said the Health department has been apprised of the vacancies.

