Acute water scarcity hits village in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Acute scarcity of potable water has gripped Kulapita village under Salijanga gram panchayat in Danagadi block of Jajpur district. The villagers are forced to make long treks to fetch drinking water from drains. The village, inhabited by 70 tribal families, has a population of around 300. There are four tube-wells in the village. While two of them were dug up by the Government, the rest were installed by private parties in their houses.

Jema Budiuli, a resident of the village, said three of the tubewells, including the one dug up by the Government, are discharging water with high iron content which is not fit for human consumption. “Hence, we are forced to walk at least 3 km to fetch potable water from a drain”, she said, adding that as most women of the village spend three to four hours to collect potable water, it has become tough for them to manage their household chores.

Use of contaminated water has led to spread of gastroenteritis and other water-borne diseases among the villagers, sources said. Contacted, Danagadi block administration officials said steps would be taken to address the issue soon.