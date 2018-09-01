After 32 dengue deaths, Chhattisgarh Minister visits spot

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: After 32 deaths and 30 days of dengue eruption, Chhattisgarh Health Minister Ajay Chandrakar decided to visit Bhilai-Durg, the worst affected region, for inspection.

Bhilai, where dengue outbreak has been reported, is barely 25 km away from Raipur.

The minister was confronted by angry protests in Bhilai. So far, 35 persons have died and several hundreds tested positive for dengue. Earlier in Raipur, Chandrakar issued stern statement to the private doctors and nursing homes, on facing government action if any complaint is received against them for not supporting or collaborating to counter the dengue challenge.

Ironically, he himself then didn’t personally visit or carry out ground observation following the dengue eruption. Following the advisory given by Chief Minister Raman Singh, the criticism by opposition Congress and resentment brewing among the masses, the minister was left with little choice except to visit the affected area.

“Owing to the VIP movement (if he visits the area), the ongoing efforts against dengue and the attention of doctors will get distracted, so the situation was monitored by me at Raipur”, Chandrakar justified his stand on not visiting the place earlier.

“It’s sad and shocking when the Health Minister was least bothered and and avoided his visit for so long in spite of the rise in dengue deaths. And he flaunted his appearance during an interaction with the patients which appeared inappropriate to many in the hospital at Bhilai”, affirmed Dr Rakesh Gupta, a senior health professional.

Recently, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned Chandrakar’s “arrogance and his warning” that appeared no less intimidating for the medical fraternity, and the organisation strongly retaliated, “We don’t need the advises of the minister”.

The State president of IMA Dr Ashok Tripathi had even questioned the minister if he was issuing a threat to the doctors or seeking their support.