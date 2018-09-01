Home States Odisha

After 32 dengue deaths, Chhattisgarh Minister visits spot

Ironically, he himself then didn’t personally visit or carry out ground observation following the dengue eruption.

Published: 01st September 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: After 32 deaths and 30 days of dengue eruption, Chhattisgarh Health Minister Ajay Chandrakar decided to visit Bhilai-Durg, the worst affected region, for inspection. 

Bhilai, where dengue outbreak has been reported, is barely 25 km away from  Raipur.

The minister was confronted by angry protests in Bhilai. So far, 35 persons have died and several hundreds tested positive for dengue. Earlier in Raipur, Chandrakar issued stern statement to the private doctors and nursing homes, on facing government action if any complaint is received against them for not supporting or collaborating to counter the dengue challenge.

Ironically, he himself then didn’t personally visit or carry out ground observation following the dengue eruption. Following the advisory given by Chief Minister Raman Singh, the criticism by opposition Congress and resentment brewing among the masses, the minister was left with little choice except to visit the affected area.

“Owing to the VIP movement (if he visits the area), the ongoing efforts against dengue and the attention of doctors will get distracted, so the situation was monitored by me at Raipur”, Chandrakar justified his stand on not visiting the place earlier.

“It’s sad and shocking when the Health Minister was least bothered and and avoided his visit for so long in spite of the rise in dengue deaths. And he flaunted his appearance during an interaction with the patients which appeared inappropriate to many in the hospital at Bhilai”, affirmed Dr Rakesh Gupta, a senior health professional.

Recently, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned Chandrakar’s “arrogance and his warning” that appeared no less intimidating for the medical fraternity, and the organisation strongly retaliated, “We don’t need the advises of the minister”.

The State president of IMA Dr Ashok Tripathi had even questioned the minister if he was issuing a threat to the doctors or seeking their support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Health Minister Ajay Chandrakar Raman Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case