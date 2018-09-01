Balangir’s medical college dream comes true

By Express News Service

BALINGIR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in the presence of Union Health Minister J P Nadda here on Friday. Of the 100 students enrolled in the MCH, 16 are from Balangir and 13 from Bargarh. The MCH, Naveen said, will become an epicentre for healthcare in Western Odisha. “Opening of the long-awaited medical college and hospital here has fulfilled the dream of the people of Western Odisha and will go a long way in providing quality healthcare service in the area,” the Chief Minister said.

Reiterating his Government’s commitment to provide improved health service to the people, he said the State Government is making constant efforts to improve health care and medical education in remote and tribal dominated areas. Noting that there were 321 MBBS seats in the State in 2000, he said the number of seats has increased to 950 after the opening of the medical colleges and hospitals in Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Balangir. After inauguration of the MCH in Balasore next month, Odisha will have a total 1,050 MBBS seats, Naveen said. On the occasion, Nadda urged the Odisha Government to implement the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme along with its own Biju Swastha Kalyan programme for better health protection for people.

The State Government had earlier rejected the Central scheme claiming that its own programme was much better. If Odisha does not implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, many who need the benefits most may be deprived of them, he said, adding that people covered under the Central scheme would be able to get free health service even outside their States. Nadda also urged the State Government to implement Deendayal AMRIT Scheme in all medical colleges in the State to enable patients to get branded medicines at affordable prices.

“The Ayushman Bharat scheme for a comprehensive primary care by health and wellness centres, and the National Health Protection Mission for financial protection to the poor for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation are the twin pillars envisioned to take our country on the path of universal health coverage,” Nadda said. The Union Health Minister said new medical colleges are being established in Odisha in the district headquarters hospitals at Balasore, Baripada, Balangir, Koraput and Puri. Medical colleges under Bhadrak, Jajpur and Dhenkanal have also been announced.

He said at present there are 502 medical colleges in the country and out of them 118 new medical colleges - 54 government and 64 private - have been opened since 2014-15. Against 52,000 MBBS seats in 2013-14, there are now more than 70,000 undergraduate seats for medical studies. The seven-storey building was constructed over 27 acres of land at a cost of Rs 187.17 crore of which, Rs 69 crore was spent by the Centre and the rest by the State Government. It will have 127 faculty members. Health Minister Pratap Jena and Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra was present.