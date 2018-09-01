Bhuvneshwar to come under free Wi-Fi network

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has set a target to make the Capital City fully Wi-Fi enabled before the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup- 2018 starting from November 18. Total 80 km of roads will be covered under the free Wi-Fi network. The Wi-Fi service will offer four mbps speed and the first 30 minutes will be free for users, said Bhubaneswar Smart City CEO Vineel Krishna.

Several cities and towns in the country had rolled out Wi-Fi service at public places, but it was limited only to selected locations. For the first time, Bhubaneswar will be completely covered under the scheme, he informed. Earlier, a decision had been taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to lay fibre optic cables across the City where 300 Wi-Fi access points would be set up initially. The service will be launched on an experimental basis in October and later, expanded to 1,800 points. The areas selected for the pilot project include Patia, Damana, K I I T Square, Jayadev Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Kalinga Stadium, Sachibalaya Marg and Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

The BPIA and the City railway station already have free Wi-Fi facility. “Different agencies of the State Government are working tirelessly to provide better environment and facilities to visitors so that teams and fans from across the world leave the City with pleasant memories,” the Smart City CEO added.