BJP, Congress boycott CMC celebration

Published: 01st September 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Local Self-Governance Day celebration organised by BJD-led Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) was marred by boycott of Congress and BJP on Friday.

Congress corporators and activists led by Cuttack City president Mohammed Moquim staged protest at Belleview Square and other places in the city where the foundation stones and plaques were set to be laid by the CMC. There was even a scuffle between the Congress activists and police at Belleview Square while the former was attempting to dismantle the foundation stone for Clock Tower.

Alleging that the State Government is showing a step-motherly attitude towards Cuttack, the Congress Corporators said littering garbage and recurrent water-logging pose major health problems for the people for lack of CMC steps. “We are protesting against the foundation stone and plaque politics which is only an eyewash,” said Moquim.

The BJP corporators observed the day as ‘Black Day’ by staging a protest meeting in front of the CMC office. Stating that the CMC had failed to provide basic amenities, the party leaders Samir Dey, Nayan Mohanty, Dillip Mallik and Laxmidhar Pradhan said several projects including Art gallery, Gadakhai renovation project and ponds renovation have been neglected.

