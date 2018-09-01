Home States Odisha

Debt burden: Ginger farmer ends life

The farmer, Balaram Guntha, consumed pesticide on Thursday night when all the family members had gone to sleep.

Published: 01st September 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Mounting debt and crop loss led a ginger farmer of Malimarla village under Pottangi police limits in Koraput district to end his life on Friday. It is for the first time that a ginger farmer of the tribal region committed suicide due to debt burden.

The farmer, Balaram Guntha, consumed pesticide on Thursday night when all the family members had gone to sleep. Hearing his screams, the family members rushed him to local hospital and later to Kunduli. As his condition deteriorated, Guntha was shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed on Friday.

Guntha’s family members said he took the extreme step due to crop loss and fear of repaying the debt which he had availed for raising ginger crop.

The 35-year-old farmer had cultivated ginger on five acres and paddy on three acres for which he had taken a loan of `1 lakh from different financial institutions. The recent rains in Pottangi submerged his fields and most of the crop was damaged. Guntha had approached local Agriculture Department and tehsil office seeking relief against the damage but in vain.

Finding no option to repay the loan after the crop damage, Guntha took the extreme step, family members said.

Meanwhile, Pottangi police started an inquiry into the matter. Last year, three farmers committed suicide over crop failure and loan burden in Jeypore and Koraput sub-divisions which had rocked the entire State.

Sources said over 1,500 farmers of Pottangi block had cultivated ginger on about 2,000 acres of land by taking loans from different sources but most of the crops got damaged due to heavy rains in the last two months in the region. The district administration is yet to declare any subsidy or financial help to the affected farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malimarla village Pottangi police Koraput district Koraput Medical College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case