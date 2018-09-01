Dharmendra Pradhan blames US for fuel price hike

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the isolated policies of the US is responsible for the abnormal rise in fuel prices in international market. He said the Centre is concerned about the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel and taking all measures to check them. “Due to isolated policies of America, the value of currencies across the world has fallen in comparison to US dollar. India’s currency has also been affected and the price of fuel has increased abnormally,” he told mediapersons here.

“Both rise in fuel prices and devaluation of rupee, which are affecting the country’s economy, are external reasons,” he added. On the day, petrol and diesel prices hit an all-time high in four metros across the country, crossing the previous peak reached on May 29. The prices ranged from Rs 78.52 to Rs 85.93 for petrol and Rs 70.21 to Rs 74.54 for diesel. In another development, the Union Minister criticised the State Government for not cooperating with the Centre for implementation of Central schemes in Odisha.

“The State Government is not implementing Central schemes out of fear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may take credit for this,” Pradhan said while addressing the Maha Adhibhesan of BJP Mahila Morcha here. Speaking on the occasion, president of National Mahila Morcha Bijaya Rahatkar said the Modi Government is working to ensure security of women and make them self dependent. The State Mahila Morcha will work to raise awareness at the grassroots level about the schemes launched by the Centre, she said.