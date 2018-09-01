Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan blames US for fuel price hike

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the isolated policies of the US is responsible for the abnormal rise in fuel prices in international market.

Published: 01st September 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan​​​​​​​

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the isolated policies of the US is responsible for the abnormal rise in fuel prices in international market. He said the Centre is concerned about the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel and taking all measures to check them. “Due to isolated policies of America, the value of currencies across the world has fallen in comparison to US dollar. India’s currency has also been affected and the price of fuel has increased abnormally,” he told mediapersons here.

“Both rise in fuel prices and devaluation of rupee, which are affecting the country’s economy, are external reasons,” he added. On the day, petrol and diesel prices hit an all-time high in four metros across the country, crossing the previous peak reached on May 29. The prices ranged from Rs  78.52 to Rs 85.93 for petrol and Rs 70.21 to Rs 74.54 for diesel. In another development, the Union Minister criticised the State Government for not cooperating with the Centre for implementation of Central schemes in Odisha.

“The State Government is not implementing Central schemes out of fear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may take credit for this,” Pradhan said while addressing the Maha Adhibhesan of BJP Mahila Morcha here. Speaking on the occasion, president of National Mahila Morcha Bijaya Rahatkar said the Modi Government is working to ensure security of women and make them self dependent. The State Mahila Morcha will work to raise awareness at the grassroots level about the schemes launched by the Centre, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fuel price hike Dharmendra Pradhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case