Home States Odisha

Herbal growers yet to reap benefits of Goverent subsidy

Farmers interested in growing medicinal and aromatic plants in Mayurbhanj district are yet to get financial assistance under Centrally sponsored scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM). 

Published: 01st September 2018 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Sukant Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA: Farmers interested in growing medicinal and aromatic plants in Mayurbhanj district are yet to get financial assistance under Centrally sponsored scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM). Even as the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district is home to hundreds of varieties of medicinal plants, farmers are reluctant to take up herbal farming in the absence of Government support, training and technical assistance.

As per reports, the Central Government is providing financial assistance as subsidy to farmers to encourage cultivation of herbs and medicinal plants throughout the country under NAM scheme. At present, 140 medicinal plant species have been prioritised for supporting cultivation throughout the country for which the subsidy, as high as 75 per cent, is provided. But the benefits under the scheme are not reaching the farmers due to lack of proper implementation and awareness.

Though the soil in Barasahi block is suitable for growth of herbal plants like basil, aloe vera, aswagandha, apamarang, swetapuruni, basanga, pedipedikia, mutha, bajramuli, dudura, bisalyakarani among others, no sensitisation is being carried out among the farmers. Agriculture lands along the Budhabalanga and Gangahar rivers are suitable for better growth of medicinal plants, said Chandra Sekhar Mohapatra of Singtia village.   

According to district administration sources, there are 37,000 hectares (ha) of cultivable land in the block of which kharif crop is grown over 26,000 ha and rabi in the rest of the land. Similarly, irrigation facilities are available in 10,300 ha of land. While 80 per cent of the farmers raise paddy, 15 per cent cultivate either vegetables or pulses and the other five  per cent grow oilseeds. Though the vegetable farmers make some profit, paddy growers incur losses due to lack of satisfactory increase in the minimum support price.

Former Deputy Director of Horticulture Dharanidhar Patra said three years ago, the district administration had sought financial assistance from the State Government for farming of aloe vera over 25 acres in Barasahi. But no step has been taken so far. Similarly, several acres of land near the foothills of Similipal National Park can be used for cultivation of medicinal plants, he added.

“Pharmaceutical companies are facing a tough time in procuring medicinal plants for manufacturing alternative medicines as several medicinal plants are in short supply. Similarly, farmers don’t show interest in herbal farming as there is no Ayurveda-related industrial units in the district,” observed Dr Sanat Kumar Dash, Ayush physician of Badasahi Government hospital.

AYUSH Mission
140 medicinal plants species prioritised
75 pc subsidy for cultivation of plants which are highly endangered
50 pc subsidy for plants where sources of supply are declining
Soil in Barasahi block is suitable for growth of herbal plants

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National AYUSH Mission Herbal growers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case