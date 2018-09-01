Home States Odisha

No regular documents in Khuard PHC

The PHC at Khuard village under Jaleswar block in Balasore district caters to health requirements of both Odisha and West Bengal patients.

Published: 01st September 2018

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The PHC at Khuard village under Jaleswar block in Balasore district caters to health requirements of both Odisha and West Bengal patients. However, the PHC does not have a regular doctor for the last seven years. The PHC, established in 1964, currently has one AYUSH doctor Saroj Kumar Dey, a pharmacist and an ANM.

Since Khuard is located close to the Odisha-West Bengal border, patients from Talgadia, Pilot, Dhaba Govindpur, Dhumsahi, Adara Dumuria, Paika, Dulagaon, Jagannathpur, Bhudurbani and Balgadia villages in West Bengal also depend on it apart from people of two to three panchayats of the Jaleswar block. On any given day, more than 100 patients visit the health centre. Most of the emergency cases are forwarded to Hartigarh CHC and Jaleswar GK Bhatta Government Hospital.

AYUSH doctor Saroj Kumar Dey said he is not able to prescribe ayurvedic medicines to patients as there has been very less supply of the medicines by the State Government in the last five years. Local MLA Aswini Kumar Patra said a doctor was appointed at Khuard PHC four years back but he was promoted within a year and he moved out.

