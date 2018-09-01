Home States Odisha

Odisha: Man gets life sentence for raping minor niece

According to the prosecution, Marandi had adopted his six-year-old niece after the death of her mother and sexually abused the minor when there was nobody in the house.

Published: 01st September 2018 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BALASORE: A man was awarded life imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Balasore district for raping his minor niece about four months ago.

Additional district judge Ajanta Sadangi while awarding the life sentence yesterday also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Banthu Marandi (30) of Srikona Adivasi colony in Chandipur area for raping his niece on May 8 and May 9 this year.

In case of default in the payment of a penalty, the convict would have to undergo an additional jail term for four months, the court ruled. The incident took place in the tribal village under the jurisdiction of Chandipur police station.

The neighbours informed the police after they came to know about the incident.

Taken up as a red flag case, it was disposed of in 111 days, said public prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda.

