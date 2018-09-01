Home States Odisha

Private schools to join Government deworming drive

The State Government has decided to include all private schools in the deworming campaign scheduled on National Deworming Day on September 19 and the subsequent mop-up round on September 26.

Published: 01st September 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to include all private schools in the deworming campaign scheduled on National Deworming Day on September 19 and the subsequent mop-up round on September 26. As many as 1.42 crore children and adults in the age group of 1 to 19 will be administered Albendazole during the State level drive to prevent intestinal worm infections. A biannual Vitamin A supplementation programme will also be implemented during the period.

As per the ninth annual status of education report 2014, 29 per cent of total enrolments at the national level are in private schools. In Odisha, the percentage of private school admissions is 8.5. The drive will be conducted in 27 districts and aligned with mass drug administration in the rest three lymphatic districts of Cuttack, Khurda and Dhenkanal. Children from one to five years of age will be administered Albendazole suspension and those in the age bracket of six to 19 will be given tablet. Pre-school and school kids are at the risk of parasitic intestinal worm infections - Soil-Transmitted Helminths (STH). Worms can cause anaemia and nutritional impairment, thereby affecting mental and physical development.

As estimated by the national centre for disease control, the STH rate in Odisha is 38 per cent. Parasitic infections result from poor sanitation as well as unhygienic conditions and are easily transmitted to children through contact with infected soil. A health official said mass deworming leads to significant improvement in outcomes related to education, career choice, earnings and long-term well being. Since the consequences of chronic worm infection in children are widespread and debilitating and kids with high intensity of STH infection are too sick to concentrate in schools or Anganwadi centres, dewo r ming is an important intervention to combat malnutrition, he said. Sources said the deworming coverage was 92 per cent during the last round in April.

The Health department has chalked out strategies to reach out-of school children and private schools in urban areas to increase the coverage and achieve the census target. Meanwhile, the Project Director of Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) has sought cooperation of all district education officers, project coordinators of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) and block education officers to make the drive successful. They district officials have been urged to nominate one teacher from every school as nodal teacher for a training programme at block level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
deworming drive Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority private schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case