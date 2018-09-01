Home States Odisha

Rehabilitation and Peripheral Development Advisory Committee meet on OPTCL project held

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: At least 148 families will lose their 1,833.927 acres of land to the proposed 2,400 MW power project of OTPCL to be set up in Kamakshyanagar of the district. This  came to light during a meeting of Rehabilitation and Peripheral Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meeting held at Collectorate here on Friday.

The villagers of Annapurnapur, Khamar, Kusumjodi, Kantapal, Aluajharan, Kateni, Anlabereni and Dhobabahal will be affected and displaced due to the power project. While Xavier Institute of Management has been assigned socio-economic survey of the project, process for cash compensation to land losers is going on in full swing. The company may require additional 800 acres of land for its future expansion, sources said.

This apart, the State Government will set up a rehabilitation colony with an estimated cost of around `55 crore. The committee also decided to provide job opportunities to each member of land losers or `2,000 per month as pension will be given for 20 years.

