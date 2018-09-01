Rousing welcome to sprint queen Dutee Chand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ace sprinter and 18th Asian Games double silver medal winner Dutee Chand was accorded a hero’s welcome on her arrival here on Friday evening.

Hundreds of people including fans, well wishers, students, Government officials along with KIIT University founder and MP Achyuta Samanta were present at the Biju Patnaik International Airport to receive the new sprint queen of India and her coach Ramesh Nagpuri. They showered flowers on her and musical band played to celebrate her sterling achievement.

Dutee went straight from the airport to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who felicitated her and handed over the cash award of `3 crore. He assured all support from the State Government for her Olympics preparation.

The fastest woman of the nation and second fastest in Asia, Dutee is the first Odia athlete to win double silver medals in the Asian Games.

She won the medals in the women 100 and 200 metre events by clocking 11.32 and 23.20 seconds respectively.

Thanking the Chief Minister, Dutee said, “The CM is always lucky for me. He has supported me a lot. I will spend the money for my training. Now, my aim is to prepare for the Olympic and bring a medal for the country.”

“I also thank everyone, particularly KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, for their support and encouragement,” she added.

Sports and Youth Services Department Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev and Director Vineel Krishna were present.