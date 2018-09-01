Home States Odisha

Section officers’ strike paralyses Government offices

Demanding immediate intervention of the Chief Minister, the agitating officials have warned to intensify their stir if the Government failed to resolve the matter soon.

Published: 01st September 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Work at the heads of departments here and directorates across the State was paralysed on Friday as members of section and ministerial officers’ associations prevented entry of employees into the offices demanding restructuring of their cadre.

The agitating members, who have resorted to pen down strike since August 17, staged a peaceful dharna before the heads of departments office at Natala here and the directorates at Cuttack, Berhampur and Sambalpur General secretary of section officers’ association Pradipta Samantray said, “We demand that our cadre be restructured like OAS and OFS officers, engineers and Secretariat officers.

While the cadre of OAS officers has been restructured thrice, we have been deprived of the benefits,” he said. General secretary of ministerial officers’ association Sudhanshu Patra said though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced restructuring of cadre on March 16, the decision is yet to be implemented due to administrative lethargy. Demanding immediate intervention of the Chief Minister, the agitating officials have warned to intensify their stir if the Government failed to resolve the matter soon.

