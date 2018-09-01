Survey finds dip in monsoon bird count at Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Bird population at Bhitarkanika National Park has recorded a marginal drop from 1.04 lakh birds in 2017 to 91,224 this monsoon. A decline of 13,226 in the number of birds visiting the national park has been noticed during a week-long census of monsoon birds, the report of which was released by forest officials on Friday.

In 2017, the forest officials counted 1,04,490 monsoon birds and 1,03,853 birds in 2016. The current report presents results only from the direct count method. “We monitored all water bodies and mangrove forest areas of Bhitarkanika from August 23 to 30 and conducted a proper bird survey and census”, said Bimal Prasana Acharya, Divisional Forest Officer of Bhitarkanika National Park.

“Two teams counted 19,890 nests, 39,780 adult birds and 51,444 baby birds on mangrove and other trees at Mathaadia, spread over 2.5 hectare and other places during the census. Ten species of resident birds like Open Billed Stork, Heron and Egrets were found nesting at Mathaadia, the most secluded part of Bhitarkanika. Monsoon is the breeding season for many local birds which visit the park. Some of the nesting birds which visit the park are Open Billed Stork, Little Cormorant, Median Egret, Large Egret, Little Egret, Purple Heron, Grey Heron, Darter, White Ibis and Cattle Egret,” said the forest officer.

A decline in the nesting of almost all bird species, particularly Open Bill Storks, was noticed.

Given the magnitude of decline, one cannot rule out departure of birds from Bhitarkanika to other locations, where water conditions and prey supplies are favourable. During monsoon, local birds arrive at Bhitarkanika to lay eggs but in winter, migratory birds arrive to avoid cold in far-off places beyond the Himalayas, added the forest officer.

For the nesting period, places like Satabhaya and Bagapatia, which were rich in flora and fauna, had been attracting a large number of winged guests but destruction of ecology by prawn mafia by converting wetlands and forest lands into prawn farms had a negative impact on the arrival of residential birds, said Hemanta Rout, an environmentalist and the president of Marine Turtles and Mangrove Conservation Society (MTMCS) , Kendrapara.