Tender floated for new BMC building

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on Friday floated tender seeking proposal from bidders for construction of the much-awaited state-of-the-art office building of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Unit IX in the City.

The iconic high-rise structure that will house the Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) of the Capital, will be constructed at a cost of `67 crore, BSCL officials said. The BMC-ICOMC building will be developed in an area of 4.04 acre. The building will have parking facility in the basement, BMC office on the ground floor, ICOMC facility on first and second floors and cafeteria on the third floor. The remaining floors of the tower will be also be used for BMC office purpose.

BSCL officials said the project, to be developed on engineering procurement construction (EPC) mode, will be completed within 24 months after selection of the bidder. While the tender documents will be available from September 1, the pre-bid meeting will be held on September 17. The last date of receipt of the bid is October 4. Details regarding the tender/request for proposal (RFP) would be available on tendersodisha. gov.in.