Home States Odisha

Tender floated for new BMC building

BSCL officials said the project, to be developed on engineering procurement construction (EPC) mode, will be completed within 24 months after selection of the bidder.

Published: 01st September 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on Friday floated tender seeking proposal from bidders for construction of the much-awaited state-of-the-art office building of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Unit IX in the City.

The iconic high-rise structure that will house the Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) of the Capital, will be constructed at a cost of `67 crore, BSCL officials said. The BMC-ICOMC building will be developed in an area of 4.04 acre. The building will have parking facility in the basement, BMC office on the ground floor, ICOMC facility on first and second floors and cafeteria on the third floor. The remaining floors of the tower will be also be used for BMC office purpose.

BSCL officials said the project, to be developed on engineering procurement construction (EPC) mode, will be completed within 24 months after selection of the bidder. While the tender documents will be available from September 1, the pre-bid meeting will be held on September 17. The last date of receipt of the bid is October 4. Details regarding the tender/request for proposal (RFP) would be available on tendersodisha. gov.in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC building

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case