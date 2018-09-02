'Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme a publicity stunt: Niranjan Patnaik

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Saturday slammed the Naveen Patnaik Government for the death of three women who had consumed mango kernel at Mainapadar village under Jharigam block.

Niranjan, who visited the village on Saturday, said the three had fallen sick after consuming mango kernel at around 11 pm on August 21. He alleged that the family members had called for an ambulance but in vain. Soon after a girl died, three others were taken to Jharigam hospital in a tractor where they were administered only saline. Then they were referred to Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital where one woman died following which the others were sent to Koraput where another succumbed, the OPCC president said. Had the ambulance reached the village, the life of two women could have been saved, he added.

Niranjan said “nothing has been done by the State Government to ensure availability of drinking water, health care and education in the village.”

He termed the State Government’s ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme a publicity stunt and added that there has been no development in the village which comes under Jharigam Assembly segment represented by ST and SC Development Minister Ramesh Majhi. Despite being a tribal, Majhi has done nothing for the development of his constituency, he said.

Niranjan said only three persons have been allotted houses under Indira Awas Yojana in the village which speaks volumes of what the State Government has done for the village. Congress had undertaken several programmes and schemes for the uplift of tribals and dalits in the State when it was in power. Former MPs Pradeep Majhi, Bhakta Charan Das and legislator Bhujabal Majhi were present.