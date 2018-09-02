BDA’s plastic-free campaign takes off

Home States Odisha

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Saturday conducted an awareness drive against plastic among its officials and park goers at Biju Patnaik Park here to mark its 36th Foundation Day.

By Express News Service

Two enforcement squads of BDA went to Biju Patnaik Park and apprised vendors of the effects of plastic and polythene. The team also made them aware regarding the use of alternatives such as paper pouches and cotton bags. Volunteers of city-based ‘Save The Earth Foundation’ were involved in the campaign to provide cotton bags.

The civic body has also decided that penalty will be imposed on the visitors using plastics in the city parks from Saturday. “We will ensure use of no plastic and polythene in our office and parks as well as at the BDA-owned market complexes for which the awareness campaign will be organised across the city soon,” said BDA Secretary Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

During the foundation day meeting, paper files, folders were used at the conference room and plastic water bottles were replaced by glasses. As part of its drive, the BDA office has also been made plastic-free.

Meanwhile, the BDA made its 36th Foundation Day celebration a low-key affair to sympathise with the difficulties faced by the residents during incessant rain and waterlogging in the capital. The day was celebrated with a small function at BDA office with the release of its annual report-2018 and distribution of prize to children of BDA employees, who had scored well in Class X exam.

