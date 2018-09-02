Home States Odisha

Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana beneficiaries to avail services in MCHs

Odisha Government has launched the health assurance scheme in the State since August 15 after rejecting the Centre's Aayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

Published: 02nd September 2018 08:20 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Beneficiaries of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) can avail annual health coverage of up to `Rs five lakh per family in all Government medical colleges and hospitals and 8,500 State-run health facilities besides 208 empanelled-private hospitals.

Women members of the beneficiary families will avail health coverage of up to `seven lakh per annum, which is highest in the country. Odisha Government has launched the health assurance scheme in the State since August 15 after rejecting the Centre's Aayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

While all beneficiaries of Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) have been included under BSKY, families having annual income of less than `60,000 in urban areas and `50,000 in rural areas are also entitled for the health coverage.

This apart, people irrespective of their economic condition can avail health services free of cost in all public health facilities up to District Headquarters Hospital level under the revolutionary health scheme, a statement issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department stated.

