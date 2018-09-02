Home States Odisha

Boat carrying Maoists capsizes near bordering areas of Malkangiri district

The Border Security Force (BSF) which received inputs on one such incident sent in a team to Sangamguda to verify its authenticity.

Published: 02nd September 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

naxal-Maoists

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A boat carrying Maoists reportedly capsized in bordering areas of Malkangiri district on Thursday night. While there is no official word on the incident, unconfirmed sources said the incident apparently took place in Paleru river near Sangamguda village under Badapada police limits. The Border Security Force (BSF) which received inputs on one such incident sent in a team to Sangamguda to verify its authenticity.

"The villagers denied any such occurrence. Besides, there was no physical evidence either," said BSF sources. Maoists are known to take away bodies in such cases.

Sources in Andhra Pradesh Police said, an anti-Naxal operation launched earlier this week is believed to have sent the Red rebels fleeing the bordering areas to safer places on river routes. Since most of the rivers in the bordering districts are in spate following heavy rains, it was difficult on part of the security forces to carry out any prolonged verification.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoists Malkangiri district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to