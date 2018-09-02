Boat carrying Maoists capsizes near bordering areas of Malkangiri district

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A boat carrying Maoists reportedly capsized in bordering areas of Malkangiri district on Thursday night. While there is no official word on the incident, unconfirmed sources said the incident apparently took place in Paleru river near Sangamguda village under Badapada police limits. The Border Security Force (BSF) which received inputs on one such incident sent in a team to Sangamguda to verify its authenticity.

"The villagers denied any such occurrence. Besides, there was no physical evidence either," said BSF sources. Maoists are known to take away bodies in such cases.

Sources in Andhra Pradesh Police said, an anti-Naxal operation launched earlier this week is believed to have sent the Red rebels fleeing the bordering areas to safer places on river routes. Since most of the rivers in the bordering districts are in spate following heavy rains, it was difficult on part of the security forces to carry out any prolonged verification.