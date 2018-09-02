Cook beats up tribal students in school

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The cook of a government school hostel allegedly thrashed the tribal inmates on Thursday. The incident took place in a hostel for tribal children studying in Udit Nagar Government School and cook Bipin Kishan is absconding.

He allegedly beat up five students with sticks and one of them received severe injuries on his elbow. Parents of the student took him away from the hostel and lodged complaints against Kishan with the hostel superintendent and Udit Nagar police.

Subsequently, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairman Basant Mallick directed two officers, RC Behera and Randhir Lenka, to inquire into the matter. During inquiry, the cook was found guilty of thrashing the children for talking over mobile phones.

Meanwhile, the school administration has issued show cause notices to the hostel deputy superintendent and the cook. A report suggesting appropriate action against the two would be submitted to the Sundargarh District Education Officer and the District Welfare Officer on Monday by the CWC.