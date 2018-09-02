Deadline extended for farmer registration

Home States Odisha

As online registration of farmers for sale of their surplus paddy to the State’s designated agencies is going slow, the last date of registration has been extended to October 15.

Issuing a check list of preparatory activities for procurement of paddy, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department has directed the Collectors to finalise district-level plan before November 15.

Earlier, September 15 was the deadline for registration of farmers with respective primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) for disposal of their surplus paddy under minimum support price (MSP) scheme.

While only 11 per cent of the 11.2 lakh farmers registered with PACS in 2017-18 had renewed their names till August 15, sources in the Cooperation department said the registration process is going slow despite best efforts from field staff.

Apart from renewal of registered farmers, the State Government has given a target to enrol 33 per cent new farmers such as sharecroppers, marginal and small farmers to expand the procurement base by ensuring them the benefit of MSP.

“The focus of the Government for the ensuing kharif marketing season 2018-19 is expansion of the procurement fold by way of inclusion of more number of farmers particularly small and marginal ones,” said an officer of the Cooperation department.

The Civil Supplies Officers (CSOs) and Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies  (ARCS) have been assigned the job to monitor and ensure that farmers having small land holding are not deprived of the MSP scheme.

Primary cooperative societies intending participate in the decentralise paddy procurement have to register under the Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) and the last date for such registration is September 15. As per the revised guidelines of the Centre, paddy procurement starts from November 1 to April 30. Since the procurement date varies from district to district, the procurement committee headed by Collector has been assigned the job to finalise the date and intimate the farmers.

 

