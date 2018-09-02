Dengue patient denied bed in Koraput MCH

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even a year after being operational, the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) - the first MCH in KBK region - continues to function sans adequate infrastructure and health professionals. Patients are the worst hit as they have to be shifted to Visakhapatnam for better treatment.

On Friday, an eight-year-old dengue-affected girl of Narayanpatna had to be taken to Visakhapatnam by her parents as she was not allotted a bed in the MCH.

The girl, Adyasha Bal was brought to the MCH after preliminary examinations in Narayanpatna and Laxmipur hospitals found her dengue positive but the medical staff refused to provide her a bed and sent her back to Narayanpatna.

In the 400-bed MCH four beds have been allotted for dengue patients. When Adyasha was admitted to the hospital, the four beds were occupied by patients suffering from diarrhoea and other diseases. Sources added that adequate infrastructure and manpower have still not been provided to the MCH.

There are 200 beds against the sanctioned 400. Similarly, the MCH has adequate number of doctors but very less paramedical and health staff, who are not equipped with knowledge of handling medical equipment. Professors of the medical college, too, are overburdened as they have to teach the students and look after patients.

Locals alleged that most of the senior doctors in medicine, orthopaedics, surgery and cardiology wards are often not found in the MCH and junior doctors are reluctant to check patients.

Apparently, death rate in the MCH has increased in comparison to the DHH. An average of four deaths were reported in the DHH but it has risen to seven after the MCH was set up.

Contacted, medical college Superintendent, KB Subudhi, said he has called an inquiry to find out why the girl was denied a bed despite four beds being allotted for dengue patients.

He further informed that a dengue ward will be opened in the MCH soon. On Saturday, the Health Department also called for an inquiry into the alleged denial of bed to Adyasha.