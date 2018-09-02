Home States Odisha

Dengue patient denied bed in Koraput MCH

Locals alleged that most of the senior doctors in medicine, orthopaedics, surgery and cardiology wards are often not found in the MCH and junior doctors are reluctant to check patients.

Published: 02nd September 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue mosquito

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even a year after being operational, the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) - the  first MCH in KBK region - continues to function sans adequate infrastructure and health professionals. Patients are the worst hit as they have to be shifted to Visakhapatnam for better treatment.
On Friday, an eight-year-old dengue-affected girl of Narayanpatna had to be taken to Visakhapatnam by her parents as she was not allotted a bed in the MCH.

The girl, Adyasha Bal was brought to the MCH after preliminary examinations in Narayanpatna and Laxmipur  hospitals found her dengue positive but the medical staff  refused to provide her a bed and sent her back to Narayanpatna.  

In the 400-bed MCH four beds have been allotted for dengue patients. When Adyasha was admitted to the hospital, the four beds were occupied by patients suffering from diarrhoea and other diseases. Sources added that adequate infrastructure and manpower have still not been provided to the MCH.
There are 200 beds against the sanctioned 400. Similarly, the MCH has adequate number of doctors but very less paramedical and health staff, who are not equipped with knowledge of handling medical equipment. Professors of the medical college, too, are overburdened as  they have to teach the students and look after patients.

Locals alleged that most of the senior doctors in medicine, orthopaedics, surgery and cardiology wards are often not found in the MCH and junior doctors are reluctant to check patients.
Apparently, death rate in the MCH has increased in comparison to the DHH. An average of four deaths were reported in the DHH but it has risen to seven after the MCH was set up.

Contacted, medical college Superintendent, KB Subudhi, said he has called an inquiry to find out why the girl was denied a bed despite four beds being allotted for dengue patients.
He further informed that a dengue ward will be opened in the MCH soon. On Saturday, the Health Department also called for an inquiry into the alleged denial of bed to Adyasha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koraput MCH dengue Dengue mosquito

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to