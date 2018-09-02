Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan launches Ujjwala campaign

Keeping an eye on 2019 elections, the Centre has launched an aggressive campaign to publicise the Narendra Modi Government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

Published: 02nd September 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan​​​​​​​

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping an eye on 2019 elections, the Centre has launched an aggressive campaign to publicise the Narendra Modi Government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).
As part of the campaign, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday flagged off mobile LED vans from Indian Oil Corporation’s office here.

“These mobile LED vans will move into the interiors of Odisha to create awareness on PMUY and safe practices of usage of LPG in a unique way,” Pradhan said.

He said the specially designed vehicles will work as a mobile theatre. These mobile LED vans will spread awareness about the safe practices of using domestic LPG as well act as moving centre for collection of know your customer (KYC) form from prospective eligible consumers. Ten such vehicles will ply in the State, he added.

In last 28 months, more than five crore BPL households across the country have benefitted from PMUY by getting LPG connections. In Odisha, 33 lakh connections have been released since its launch, he said.
IPPB opens in city

With the nationwide launching of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Pradhan inaugurated the IPPB branch in the city on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said IPPB is a giant leap towards empowering rural India through financial inclusion. It will bring new economic and job opportunities in villages and also revolutionise the Indian Postal Services, he added. While more than 4,200 panchayats of the State are still out of the reach of banking facility, IPPB will bring in a paradigm shift in extending banking services to the people in rural areas, he added.

The Union Minister said more than 8,300 postmen and other delivery staff will bring banking facilities to the doorstep of the people of the State through 8,215 post offices.

Chief Post Master General Santosh Kumar Kamila said 33 IPPB branches and 165 access points were launched across the State. Remaining 8,050 access points will be rolled out by December 31, he added.
On this occasion, a special cover on IPPB was released by the CPMG and QR card was issued to new account holders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Narendra Modi Dharmendra Pradhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to