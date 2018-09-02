Illegal aquaculture project razed at Mangalajodi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Khurda district administration on Saturday razed an unauthorised aquaculture project at Mangalajodi on the shoreline of Chilika. Collector Nirmal Kumar Mishra said despite ban, a person was carrying out an unauthorised aquaculture project right at the embankment of the eco-sensitive zone thereby destroying natural habitats for many species of the wetland.

The project, which was being run on a 10 to 12-acre pond, was demolished by the district administration.

Mishra informed that though the project was being run on a private land, aquaculture projects have been prohibited at Mangalajodi as laid down under the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) guidelines.

Large scale construction of fish ponds and excavation works on the shoreline of Chilika at Mangalajodi, Bhusandpur and Sundarpur is posing a serious threat to the lagoon’s bio-diversity.

Environmental activists have been raising concern over running of such projects in these areas which fall under the north sector of Chilika lagoon. They have been demanding changes to the existing fisheries policy of the State Government to prevent these activities.

The Collector, meanwhile, said action against such projects will continue in the coming days.

“We have received information regarding such illegal aquaculture projects in Bhusandpur area of Tangi which is also an eco-sensitive and falls under coastal regulatory zone,” he said, adding, “All aquaculture projects from these banned zones will be removed.”