Incentive for medical college teachers in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday announced to extend financial incentive of Rs 20,000 per month to medical college teachers of pre-clinical and para-clinical disciplines in SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack and MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur.

Professors, associate professors and assistant professors of Anatomy, Physiology, Bio-Chemistry, Pharmacology, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Pathology, Microbiology and Community Medicine disciplines are eligible for the incentive.

Earlier, teachers of pre-clinical and para-clinical disciplines in new Government medical colleges and VIMSAR at Burla were extended similar incentive.

The financial incentive will be provided to all such faculties over and above their monthly salaries. The faculty availing leave of any kind, except casual leave are not eligible to get the incentive during the leave period. The incentive is also not admissible to the faculties on account of long absence or unauthorised absence and during transit period in view of transfer.