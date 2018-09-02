Jagatsinghpur villages under knee deep water

By Express News Service

PARADIP: People in Paradipgarh and Mushadiha panchayats under Jagatsinghpur district have not been able to move out of their houses for the last two days due to rains.

Many villages in both the gram panchayats were inundated on Friday night. While educational institutions, shops remained closed, attendance in government offices was thin with people choosing to remain indoors.

Sources said 15 families living in a slum near Gate Bazaar of Paradipgarh have been worst hit as water entered their shanties. Unable to cook food, they are awaiting help from the local administration.

Musadhia villages, located near Essar plant, are also under knee deep water. Villagers alleged that dirty water entered their houses as there is no proper draining system.

Sarpanch of Paradipgarh, Mihir Ranjan Sahoo, said drains were cleaned long back but steps are not being taken on a regular basis to maintain them. As a result, drains are filled with silt, garbage and polythene that block rain water passages and lead to waterlogging. Encroachments over drains add to the problem. He informed that JCB machines are being used at eight places to drain out rain water.