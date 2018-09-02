Jail boundary wall of Jajpur sub-jail caves in, inmates safe

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The inmates and staff of the century-old Jajpur sub-jail here had a narrow escape after its boundary wall collapsed on Friday night. Sources said the structure was already weak and heavy rain over the last few days had only loosened the structure leading to its collapse.

Sub-Jail superintendent Laxmi Mukhi said the incident occurred around 2 am when all the inmates were sleeping in a hall inside the jail due to which their lives were saved. A few toilets of the jail located near the boundary wall have been completely damaged posing trouble for the inmates but no casualty or injury to the prisoners was reported, Laxmi added. All care has been taken to ensure safety and security of the jail inmates, she said.

Meanwhile, sources said the sub-jail and its boundary wall were constructed in 1912. The height of the boundary wall, which stands at 70 feet now, was increased in 2012 due to security reasons after laying of a new road along the jail. As the structure was already weak, increasing the height of the boundary wall further weakened it.

The sub-jail authorities on Saturday apprised Jajpur Collector and senior officials of the incident.

It may be mentioned here that the Jajpur sub-jail is overcrowded. It houses 300 inmates against the sanctioned strength of 195.