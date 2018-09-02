Home States Odisha

JK Paper Mill workers call off agitation

The JK Paper Mills management was unaware of the workers’ decision, it did not open the locked gates on Saturday.

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: The agitating workers, under the banners of JK Paper Mill Employees’ and Contract Labour Unions, both registered wings of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), called off their strike on Saturday following an invitation by the Rayagada administration for a conciliatory meeting on September 3.

President of both the unions, Harendranath Chandana, said in the wake of the upcoming meeting, the strike has been called off and contractual workers will be allowed to resume duties in the company but their agitation will continue till their demands are met. They will join the agitation after their work hours, he added.

However, as the JK Paper Mills management was unaware of the workers’ decision, it did not open the locked gates on Saturday. JK Paper on Friday had announced lockout at its manufacturing plant here after the agitating workers refused to call off their strike. ADM Sudhakar Sabar said the district administration has asked the management to open the plant at the earliest.

Production in JK Paper Mills remained paralysed for the last nine days after thousands of contractual workers launched an indefinite strike demanding  provision of wages of `18,000 per month, ‘equal pay for equal work’ in adherence to the Supreme Court guideline and ESI and EPF benefits. The agitators also sought 12 days of casual leave and 15 days of festive leave, a group insurance of `15 lakh, job regularisation of labourers who have completed 10 years of service in the company and employment opportunities for local educated youths in the company.

Similar agitation at UAIL

In the wake of the agitation, the company has been losing revenue of `5.8 crore daily and government is losing `41 lakh. The agitation has also spread to Utkal Alumina International Ltd where villagers of Dimundi, located in the periphery of the plant, are now demanding resettlement and compensation.
When UAIL’s 1.5 MTPA alumina refinery at Doragurah under Kasipur block was set up, the villagers refused to part with their residential lands. When production began, villagers started complaining of pollution and on this ground, they are now demanding the company’s management to shift them from the present location. They are also demanding the tag of oustees and displacement benefits as per the government rule.

