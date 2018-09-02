Kendrapara areas waterlogged

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Water entered houses in low-lying areas of Kendrapara town, Pattamundei, Aul, Rajnagar, Patkura and Mahakalpada following heavy rains throughout Friday night.

With people constructing houses and shops over drains, rain water could not be drained out and on Saturday morning, areas like Ranapada, Dilarapur, Fakirabad, Kortatola, Chauriberhampur within Kendrapara town limits were under knee-deep water.

The potholed three-km-long road from Tinimuhani Chhack to Ichapur within Kendrapara town limits was submerged. The worst hit was Pattamundei town, which faced artificial flooding due to poor drainage system. Office of District Veterinary Officer in the town has turned into a pool of sewerage water.

Kendrapara Municipality Executive Officer Debaprasad Bal said drains are being cleaned to ensure there is no waterlogging. Although there are some potholes as a result of the rains, their number is less, he added. Rain water is being pumped out of residential areas.

Illegal construction works in Kendrapara, Pattamundai and Aul areas have further worsened the problem. Land mafias are illegally converting ponds into homestead lands, which is leading to urban floods.