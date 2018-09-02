Home States Odisha

Odisha police issue advisory on deadly 'Momo Challenge' game

The crime branch advisory issued on Saturday night has also urged the media not to publish any unverified news and connect any death or suicide to the game without proper verification.

Published: 02nd September 2018 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

An image of the sculpture, which is the face of the Momo challenge (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

Odisha police issue advisory on deadly 'Momo Challenge' game .

 

Bhubaneswar, Sep 2 (PTI) Odisha Police has issued an advisory to parents and teachers to guard children against the deadly 'Momo Challenge' game.

The crime branch advisory issued on Saturday night has also urged the media not to publish any unverified news and connect any death or suicide to the game without proper verification, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The online game, featuring a grotesque image of a girl with her distorted face and bulging eyes, has made headway in several countries and is similar to last year's killer 'Blue Whale Challenge'.

"On social media, a game with the name 'Momo Challenge' is being circulated by some mischievous and criminal minded people.

"This game instigates people, especially children to commit suicide as final task.

Some innocent people around the world have fallen prey to this game," the advisory said.

There is need for parents and teachers to be aware of this threat and save children from it.

Unknown links appearing on WhatsApp should be deleted immediately, it said.

Asking parents to keep a close watch on the behaviour of children, the advisory said they should monitor the child's online and social media activity, and if need be, install a cyber or mobile parenting software.

Regarding the signs and symptoms of victims of the game, it said they become withdrawn from friends and family, appear unhappy and worried, and show sudden outbursts of anger and loss of interest in activities that they used to enjoy.

In its advice to teachers, the police said they should keep a close watch on the behaviour of students and keep the parents informed about children, who are suspected to be playing the game.

The teachers should also conduct random checks of mobile phones of the students and take necessary steps if required, the crime branch advisory added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Momo Challenge Odisha police Blue Whale Challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats