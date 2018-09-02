Home States Odisha

OSRTC staff attempts suicide in office

An elderly employee of the OSRTC on Saturday afternoon attempted suicide by hanging inside the Panposh Sub-Collectorate campus here under Uditnagar police limits.

Published: 02nd September 2018 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: An elderly employee of the OSRTC on Saturday afternoon attempted suicide by hanging inside the Panposh Sub-Collectorate campus here under Uditnagar police limits. Reports said the man, in his late 50s, suddenly climbed up a tree and hanged himself with a plastic rope.

Some government employees and visitors present at the spot started shouting, but none tried to save him. However, a youth rushed to the scene and lifted the man holding his legs. On being informed, police rushed him to Rourkela Government Hospital and then shifted him to ICU of IGH.

Rourkela SP Uma Shankar Dash said reason behind the suicide attempt is not yet clear and further details are awaited. He has been identified as Sashank Satpathy and preliminary inquiry pointed that he was mentally unstable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OSRTC attempted suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to