OSRTC staff attempts suicide in office

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: An elderly employee of the OSRTC on Saturday afternoon attempted suicide by hanging inside the Panposh Sub-Collectorate campus here under Uditnagar police limits. Reports said the man, in his late 50s, suddenly climbed up a tree and hanged himself with a plastic rope.

Some government employees and visitors present at the spot started shouting, but none tried to save him. However, a youth rushed to the scene and lifted the man holding his legs. On being informed, police rushed him to Rourkela Government Hospital and then shifted him to ICU of IGH.

Rourkela SP Uma Shankar Dash said reason behind the suicide attempt is not yet clear and further details are awaited. He has been identified as Sashank Satpathy and preliminary inquiry pointed that he was mentally unstable.