Home States Odisha

Phailin affected still struggling for shelter

Owing to poverty, villagers work as daily wagers in stone quarries and construction sites leaving behind their kids.

Published: 02nd September 2018 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The pathetic condition of people of Kalyansahi village under Rangeilunda block in Ganjam district is testimony to the fact that welfare schemes often elude the poor owing to callousness of officials and public representatives.

The village, under Gopalpur Assembly segment and which is a stronghold of ruling BJD and its district BJD president and legislator Pradeep Panigrahi, is inhabited by 19 Scheduled Caste families.
Around four decades ago, a group of SC families of Chandapur village settled on a patch of Government land by constructing thatched houses. The population of the settlement, which later became Kalyansahi village, increased from a few families to more than 100.

The villagers lived peacefully till 2013 when Cyclone Phailin ravaged the thatched houses. Some villagers covered their dilapidated houses with polythene sheets and later applied for houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

While five residents of the village Renu Das, Balia Das, Abhimanyu Das, Kalma Das and Kalara Das were allotted houses under PMAY, the rest are still in line. A villager, Santosh Das, whose house was damaged in the cyclone, said he is managing somehow with polythene sheet on the roof but the situation gets worse during monsoon. He said it is common for snakes and insects to enter the houses during rains. “We have to remain cautious for our children”, Santosh said.

Santosh’s fear is justified as owing to poverty, both men and women of the village work as daily labourers in stone quarries and construction sites and leave their children at home for almost 16 hours a day.

Though the village is 1 km from Chandapur and 4 km from the block office, it lacks an approach road. “Six years ago, two tube-wells were dug up and a stand post installed in the village. However, the stand post remains defunct forcing the villagers to manage their affairs with tube wells”, said Punia Das, another villager. As if this is not enough, the village does not have an anganwadi centre while only eight families have access to electricity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalyansahi village Cyclone Phailin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to