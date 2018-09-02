Home States Odisha

Police advisory for parents on Momo challenge

The game having picture of a doll with scary features and large protruding eyes is being circulated through unknown WhatsApp numbers.

Published: 02nd September 2018 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

An image of the sculpture, which is the face of the Momo challenge (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of reports of suicide from across the country, Odisha Crime Branch (CB) on Saturday issued an advisory for the parents and guardians to protect the children from the Momo challenge online game.

The game having picture of a doll with scary features and large protruding eyes is being circulated through unknown WhatsApp numbers. It lures players into a series of violent acts including a suicide dare. Those monitoring the game check the status of users on social media and target the ones having suicidal tendencies.

The advisory has asked the citizens to avoid invitations from unknown WhatsApp numbers, delete messages having malicious links and block unknown persons who are asking to play the game.      
Highlighting the signs and symptoms of victims falling prey to the deadly game, it appealed to the parents to keep a close watch on change in behaviour of children because of their online activities. The symptoms include avoiding friends and family, having bad moods and unhappiness, not carrying out day-to-day tasks, sudden outburst of anger and visible marks like deep cuts or wounds on the body.

Parents should be vigilant when children suddenly start spending more time on social media, changing the content on their devices on seeing guardians, getting withdrawn or angry after spending time on social media or sending text messages and having new phone numbers and mail IDs, it said.

The advisory also asked the teachers to inform parents of the children who are suspected to be playing the game, conduct random checks of students’ mobile phones and take necessary action if they are found to be playing the game. The challenge was reportedly first started on Facebook where people were asked for communicating with unknown persons via unknown numbers.

Meanwhile, family members of a 20-year-old boy S Chetan of Rourkela, who was pursuing engineering in Bhubaneswar, claimed that he committed suicide after playing the deadly game in Chennai recently. Chetan committed suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on August 22. Rourkela police said they have no information about why Chetan committed suicide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Crime Branch MOMO challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to