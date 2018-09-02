Revision of electoral roll begins in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of 2019 General and Assembly Elections, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Surendra Kumar on Saturday released the draft electoral roll and announced that process of revision will continue till October 31.

The number of voters in Odisha as per the draft electoral was 3.12 crore of which 1.61 crore were males, 1.51 crore females and 2,151 transgenders.

Kumar said as per the schedule of revision, citizens will be allowed to file their claims and objections between September 1 and October 31. Voters can verify their entries in the electoral roll available at block, municipality, Sub-Collector offices in their areas. They can also search their names or apply online by visiting www.ceoorissa.nic.in and www.nvsp.in.

The grievances and complaints will be settled by November 31 after which the final list of voters will be published on January 4, 2019.

The CEO said during the drive, focus will be given on inclusion of fresh voters in the age group of 18 to 19. Besides, special emphasis will be given on enrolment of differently-abled persons, women and members of vulnerable sections of the society in the electoral roll. The final voter list will be allowed for updation till the last date of nomination filing. However, persons attaining the age of 18 years as of January 1, 2019 will be allowed for inclusion of their names in the list. A toll-free helpline number 1950 has been put in place for convenience of voters from Saturday, he informed.

Kumar urged citizens to ensure that their names are not repeated in the voter list in more than one area. He warned that non-deletion of such repeated names will attract penalty or one year jail term or both.

“We have discussed the revision process with the political parties in the State and requested them to appoint booth-level agents to assist the officers in preparing a clean electoral roll,” the CEO said.