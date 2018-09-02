Home States Odisha

Social defence training for cops

Police officials attending training programme at Biju Patnaik State Police Academy in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 52 police officers of Odisha took part in a three-day State-level training programme on social defence organised by Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) in association with National Institute of Social Defence under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment here from August 29 to 31.

Resource persons including senior Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Kaushik Manna, HelpAge India’s Bharati Chakra, Clinical Psychologist of SCBMCH Dr Narendranath Samantray, Secretary of Law Department Sashikanta Mishra and development consultant Girish Prasad Swain imparted training to the officials.

The experts discussed issues and problems of different socially-vulnerable groups like elderly parents, senior citizens, beggars, drug abuse, treatment of addicts, laws and policies of the Government and role of police in tackling such matters.

ADG (Training) and Director of BPSPA Arun Kumar Sarangi attended the valedictory session of the event. The programme was conducted by BPSPA’s Harapriya Naik and Binodini Nayak.

