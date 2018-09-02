Three wanted criminals held for bank robbery

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Three inter-State criminals, who had decamped with Rs 10.93 lakh from Jamankira branch of Andhra Bank on August 3, were arrested by Sambalpur police from Howrah in neighbouring West Bengal.

Police have seized cash Rs 1.75 lakh, three country-made pistols, 12 eight mm cartridges, a motorcycle, three fake number plates and seven mobile phones from their possession.

The gang members were identified as Buddhadev Biswal alias Chian of Dulunda village under Rengali police limits in Jharsuguda district, Rakesh Behera of Ambabhona village under Ambabhona police limits in Bargarh district and mastermind, Ganga Sagar Rai, a native Sreepur under Bhawarkol police limits of Gajipur district in Uttar Pradesh. Rai was residing at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora said, a special police team was formed to nab the accused.

The accused had taken a house on rent at Jharsuguda and done a recce of the bank at Jamankira before committing the crime. On August 3, they robbed the bank at gun-point and fled from the spot. Later, they went to Ranchi and stayed in the house of Ganga Sagar. The trio then went to Howrah for celebrating their success by utilising the looted money.

The special team, which was keeping a track of the miscreants, succeeded to arrest them from Howrah, he informed.

Arora said the accused are hardcore criminals and history-sheeters. Buddhadev was involved in 12 bank dacoity cases in Odisha and Chhattisgarh besides, one murder case while Rakesh was involved in a dacoity case and Ganga Sagar was involved in series of bank robbery and dacoity cases, the SP said.

He revealed that Buddhadev and Ganga Sagar had committed dacoity twice in Gramin Bank at Kanaktora in Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district in 2005 and 2009. Buddhadev had also committed dacoity at Cooperative Bank in Ruchida in Bargarh district in 2016.