Villagers Thuamul Rampur block concerned over cattle deaths

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Death of several cattle in the last one week has emerged as a cause of concern for the people of tribal-dominated villages in Mahulpatna and Odri gram panchayats of Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi district.

Scores of cattle and goats have reportedly died in Pandus Pada village under Mahulpatna gram panchayat. On Friday, a team comprising sub-divisional veterinary officer and range investigation officer of Central Investigation Laboratory reached the village to ascertain the cause of deaths. The team reported that four cattle and 11 goats had died in the village which has 55 households.The cause of the deaths could be debility or pneumonia, said a team member, adding that the exact cause will be ascertained after the investigation is over. However, the villagers contradicted the team’s findings and said the number of deaths is more than what has been reported.

Sources said the Veterinary department has no information on the situation in Odri gram panchayat where cattle and goat deaths have been reported by people of Odri, Dholpas and Badbafla villages. Incidentally, the livestock inspector, posted in Odri gram panchayat, has been out of station since long and the post is vacant in Mahulpatna gram panchayat. This has hampered livestock vaccination in these areas.

Chief District Veterinary Officer Chaitanya Sethi said steps are being taken to appoint livestock inspectors in these gram panchayats on deputation. Out of 139 livestock inspector posts, 29 posts are lying vacant in the district, he added. Sethi said the cause of death will be known after completion of clinical investigation and the cattle owners need not panic.