Home States Odisha

Villagers Thuamul Rampur block concerned over cattle deaths

Chief District Veterinary Officer Chaitanya Sethi said steps are being taken to appoint livestock inspectors in these gram panchayats on deputation.

Published: 02nd September 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Death of several cattle in the last one week has emerged as a cause of concern for the people of tribal-dominated villages in Mahulpatna and Odri gram panchayats of Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi district.

Scores of cattle and goats have reportedly died in Pandus Pada village under Mahulpatna gram panchayat. On Friday, a team comprising sub-divisional veterinary officer and range investigation officer of Central Investigation Laboratory reached the village to ascertain the cause of deaths. The team reported that four cattle and 11 goats had died in the village which has 55 households.The cause of the deaths could be debility or pneumonia, said a team member, adding that the exact cause will be ascertained after the investigation is over. However, the villagers contradicted the team’s findings and said the number of deaths is more than what has been reported.

Sources said the Veterinary department has no information on the situation in Odri gram panchayat where cattle and goat deaths have been reported by people of Odri, Dholpas and Badbafla villages. Incidentally, the livestock inspector, posted in Odri gram panchayat, has been out of station since long and the post is vacant in Mahulpatna gram panchayat. This has hampered livestock vaccination in these areas.

Chief District Veterinary Officer Chaitanya Sethi said steps are being taken to appoint livestock inspectors in these gram panchayats on deputation. Out of 139 livestock inspector posts, 29 posts are lying vacant in the district, he added. Sethi said the cause of death will be known after completion of clinical investigation and the cattle owners need not panic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cattle death Odri gram panchayats Thuamul Rampur block Kalahandi district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to