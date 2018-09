50k retired staff to lose Government job

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move, the State Government has decided to disengage about 50,000 retired Government employees who have been recruited in different departments in the last four years.

“All retired persons who have been engaged by different departments/heads of departments should be disengaged by appropriate authorities,” said an order of the General Administration department.

The decision to disengage the retired employees was taken at a meeting of all Secretaries held here on August 10. All departments have been asked to carry out the order immediately.