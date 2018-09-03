Baitarani crosses danger mark near Akhuapada

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Heavy rain triggered by a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal in the past three days has caused a flood-like situation in Dasarathapur, Jajpur and Korei blocks of the district with water in Baitarani river flowing above danger level.

The river was reportedly flowing at 18 metres against its danger mark of 17.83 metres near Akhuapada at 6 pm on Sunday. People of Dasarathapur and Korei blocks of the district, residing in low lying areas along the riverside, are feared to be affected following rise in water level of Baitarini river.

Water Resources department’s forecast of further rise in river water level has added to the worries of the district administration. Besides, the water level in Brahmani, Kani Kharasrota and Tantighai rivers is rising following heavy rains. Brahmani river was flowing at 21 metres on Sunday evening against its warning mark of 22 metres at Jenapur.

Villagers living along Baitarani river are in a state of panic with the water level rising amid incessant rains. They are spending sleepless night as the river has been flowing above the danger level thus anticipating floods at any time.

The district authorities on Sunday directed the Block Development Officers (BDOs) of Dasarathapur, Korei and Jajpur to remain prepared for possible flood. They have been asked to keep a vigil on weak embankments and alert people, especially those residing in low lying areas, to move to safer places.

A district official said people residing in low-lying areas along Baitarani river should not panic as the district administration is ready to face any eventuality. Though the river has started receding, it was flowing above the danger level when reports last came in.

Flood alert sounded

Bhadrak: With heavy rain lashing the catchment areas of Baitarani river in the district, the administration sounded an alert in flood-prone blocks on Sunday. While help of ODRAF team was sought, officials in the district have been asked not to leave their respective headquarters. Following instructions of the Special Relief Commissioner, Collector Gyanaranjan Das has asked the block and tehsil officials to remain alert for any emergency. District Emergency Officer Jayshree Senapati said, “The block officials have been asked not to leave headquarters and keep a close watch on river embankments. They have been asked to keep relief materials and rescue boats ready.” Meanwhile, panic griped the riverside villagers as the catchment areas of the river have been experiencing heavy rainfall. The flood water started flowing over Bhandaripokhari-Sarsada road and created inconvenience for commuters. Villages in low-lying areas of 14 panchayats, including Malada, Balipokhari, Sanasasan, Tesinga, Jhutuna, Napanga, Solampur, Korigan and Thanks in Bhandaripokhari block have been affected by the flood. While 58 villages have been submerged in Bhandaripokhari block, four panchayats - Hasanbad, Anandapur, Shoes and Dhisuri - are facing waterlogged situation. Over 6,000 acres of cultivated lands have been submerged. Water levels in Kochila, Reba and Ganguti rivers flow below danger mark.