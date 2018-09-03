Counselling to appoint 596 doctors begins

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha Government has begun the process to appoint 596 doctors, including 113 specialists, in vacant positions at peripheral health care centres in the State.

Counselling for filling up the vacancies, which have been hampering healthcare services in remote areas, started on Sunday.

“We will select 596 doctors during the ongoing counselling who will be appointed in next 10 days. Besides, 171 dentists would also be appointed,” said an official of the Health department.

Against the sanctioned 6,719 doctor posts, 1,200 are lying vacant in the State. The new appointment is expected to bridge the gap.

Apart from the doctors, more than 5,000 paramedics will also be recruited this year. The State Government has introduced a placement-based incentive system which has resulted in a sharp decline in vacancies in remote and difficult areas.

Last month, 483 doctors were appointed in different parts of the State.

Meanwhile, the State Government has also initiated process to appoint 2,000 new medical graduates as per the new cadre rule. The process would be completed soon.