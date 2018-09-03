Home States Odisha

Counselling to appoint 596 doctors begins

Odisha Government has begun the process to appoint 596 doctors, including 113 specialists, in vacant positions at peripheral health care centres in the State.

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha Government has begun the process to appoint 596 doctors, including 113 specialists, in vacant positions at peripheral health care centres in the State.

Counselling for filling up the vacancies, which have been hampering healthcare services in remote areas, started on Sunday.

“We will select 596 doctors during the ongoing counselling who will be appointed in next 10 days. Besides, 171 dentists would also be appointed,” said an official of the Health department.

Against the sanctioned 6,719 doctor posts, 1,200 are lying vacant in the State. The new appointment is expected to bridge the gap.

Apart from the doctors, more than 5,000 paramedics will also be recruited this year. The State Government has introduced a placement-based incentive system which has resulted in a sharp decline in vacancies in remote and difficult areas.

Last month, 483 doctors were appointed in different parts of the State.

Meanwhile, the State Government has also initiated process to appoint 2,000 new medical graduates as per the new cadre rule. The process would be completed soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival