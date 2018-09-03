Dengue scare in Dhenkanal district

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Dengue seems to be spreading its tentacles in the district rapidly after 32 patients were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease. Out of 260 samples, which were tested in Dhenkanal and Cuttack hospitals, 32 were found positive.

On the other hand, resentment is brewing among the patients and attendants over defunct equipment meant for dengue testing in the district headquarters hospital.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Basudev Mohapatra said, “Though machine is lying defunct since long, we are sending the samples to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack for test. Report comes in a day or two. We then inform the patients.”

District Vector Borne Disease Consultant Tapan Kumar Sahoo said awareness drive is being undertaken in vulnerable areas to check dengue. At least 10,080 medicated mosquito nets have been distributed among the villagers, he added.

One admitted to Koraput MCH

Jeypore: A dengue patient belonging to Kundra, was admitted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on Saturday. The patient was being treated at Kundra hospital and later shifted to Koraput when no improvement in his health condition was noticed.Owing to rise in dengue cases, the MCH authorities have opened a special ward comprising 10 beds in the hospital.