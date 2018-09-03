Five die of asphyxiation

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA:In a tragic incident, five persons including a woman died due to asphyxiation in a septic tank at a village in the district on Sunday.

According to sources, while some labourers were engaged in house construction work of M Laxman Murty in Durgi village under Bissamcuttack block, one of them, Rashmita Ulaka fell into the septic tank after a part of its false roof collapsed. Another worker, Bairagi Kalaka, entered the tank to rescue Rashmita. When both did not come out after some time, mason Purna Takri went inside and fell unconscious.

As none of the three labourers came out of the tank, others shouted for help and some local youths rushed to the spot. Three of them, Suryan Narayan Patra, Banshidhara Patra and Kartika Gouda, who went to rescue the worker, also lost consciousness inside the tank.

Later, a JCB machine demolished the entire roof and all the unconscious people were rushed to Christian Hospital at Bissamcuttack where the doctors declared five of them dead. Kartika, who survived the incident, is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be critical. While Rashmita and Bairagi were native of Lanji village, the rest belonged to Durgi village.

After the incident, Gunupur Sub-Collector Amrit Rituraj, CDMO Bimala Sahu and district level officials visited Bissamcuttack to take the stock of the situation.

Rayagada Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said the families of the deceased will be provided necessary Government assistance as per the norms.

Bissamcuttack MLA Jagannath Saraka has announced financial support to the families.

CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep sympathy for the families of the five deceased persons and announced ex gratia of Rs two lakh for each family. The district administration has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10,000 for each of the bereaved families from Red Cross fund and Rs 2,000 from Harichandra Yojana.