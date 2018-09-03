Jailor booked after woman’s plaint

By Express News Service

BHADRAK:Bhadrak Jail Superintendent Chinmaya Patra has landed in trouble following a complaint lodged by a woman against him in Bhadrak Town police station on Saturday.

According to police, Glasy Patra, daughter of Chitaranjan Patra of Narayanpur village under Patakura police station limits in Kendrapara district, has lodged an FIR against Chinmaya stating that the jailor entered into a matrimonial alliance with her despite being already married.

As per the FIR, Chinmaya befriended Glasy through Facebook during his posting as jailor in Karanjia Sub-Jail in Mayurbhanj district in 2017. Glasy was then an engineering student at Satyashree Engineering College in Balasore.

Their friendship soon turned to love and Chinmaya, who visited Glasy, often persuaded her to marry him. Both got married at Khiching temple in 2017. However, Glasy came to know from the jail staff that Chinmaya already has a wife and child. When she tried to question Chinmaya on the matter, the latter allegedly tortured her. Chinmaya also threatened to lodge Glasy and her family in jail if they revealed the mater to anyone.

Bhadrak Town Police IIC Dillip Sahoo said a case has been lodged under sections 498A, 494, 495, 417 and 506 against the Jail Superintendent.

He said the accused is on leave and added that police would gather more information on his first marriage for further investigation.