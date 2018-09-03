Janmashtami celebrated in Krishnamurty school

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Krishnamurty World School celebrated Janmashtami and its third annual function in a grand manner on Sunday.

The function started with lighting of lamp followed by chanting of dhyana sloka and welcome speech by principal Asha TR. In his address, Pandit Matruprasad Mishra narrated the ideology followed by the school to strengthen the spiritual as well as academic sides of students.

Students of montessori one to five performed cultural and dance shows during the event. Director of St Xavier’s group of schools PC Mohanty, office-bearers Lekhashree Pattnaik and Somyak Mohanty were present.

The programme concluded with the famous lullaby of Udupi Krishna (Jo Jo Yasoda Nanda Mukundam). The Janmastami celebrations will be followed by Nandotsav in the school on September 3.