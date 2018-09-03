Home States Odisha

Janmashtami celebrated in Krishnamurty school

Krishnamurty World School celebrated Janmashtami and its third annual function in a grand manner on Sunday.

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Krishnamurty World School celebrated Janmashtami and its third annual function in a grand manner on Sunday.

The function started with lighting of lamp followed by chanting of dhyana sloka and welcome speech by principal Asha TR. In his address, Pandit Matruprasad Mishra narrated the ideology followed by the school to strengthen the spiritual as well as academic sides of students.

Students of montessori one to five performed cultural and dance shows during the event. Director of St Xavier’s group of schools PC Mohanty, office-bearers Lekhashree Pattnaik and Somyak Mohanty were present.

The programme concluded with the famous lullaby of Udupi Krishna (Jo Jo Yasoda Nanda Mukundam). The Janmastami celebrations will be followed by Nandotsav in the school on September 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival