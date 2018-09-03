Home States Odisha

National Institute of Technology- Rourkela turns away from fresh M Tech programme

NIT-R was among a few reputed institutions to start the programme in 2015.

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: The closure of the much in demand M Tech programme in Analytics and Decision Sciences at National Institute of Technology- Rourkela (NIT-R) shows the present administration’s conservative attitude towards unconventional courses.

NIT-R was among a few reputed institutions to start the programme in 2015. But even as institutes like KIIT are continuing with the programme, it has been called off in the premier engineering college. Sources said an NIT-R alumnus Venkat Narasimham Peri, now a senior executive at global consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (US), had come up with the idea of introducing the course in the institute. He had made immediate personal contribution of `10 lakh to set up Laxamana Rao Peri Centre for Advanced Analytics and Decision Sciences.

Peri, along with another alumnus Amresh Tripathy, had offered to use their contacts to set up a collaboration with University of North Carolina (UNC), Charlotte, US. With in-principle approval of the Board of Governors (BOG), admissions for the new M Tech programme for 2015-16 and 2016-17 batches with 20 seats each was started in the institute.

A draft MoU was ready for a tie-up with the UNC, Charlotte for support in faculty training, cutting edge research, well-structured faculty exchange programmes and regular joint publications. But, the draft MoU could never take shape as BOG was then virtually paralysed for 16 months owing to internal strife. In its 69th meeting, the Senate in February 2017 decided to award degrees to the two batches of students and close the programme from 2017-18.

Dean (Academic) of NIT-R Prof K K Mohapatra on August 10 in the presence of BOG Chairman Santrupt B Mishra and Director Prof Animesh Biswas had told mediapersons that they failed to cope with the new programme as they felt it was unrealistic in the absence of faculty members, infrastructure and logistics required for it. He said the programme may be started after gathering the required strength.

Former Director of NIT-R, Prof S K Sarangi, during whose tenure the programme was launched, said big data analytics for advanced uses has emerged as a key area and presently trained manpower in the field are not available in India or abroad.

A recent report of the International Data Corporation forecasted worldwide revenues for Big Data and Business Analytics (BDA) solutions will reach $260 billion in 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9 per cent over the 2017-2022 period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Institute of Technology- Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival