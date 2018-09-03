National Institute of Technology- Rourkela turns away from fresh M Tech programme

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: The closure of the much in demand M Tech programme in Analytics and Decision Sciences at National Institute of Technology- Rourkela (NIT-R) shows the present administration’s conservative attitude towards unconventional courses.

NIT-R was among a few reputed institutions to start the programme in 2015. But even as institutes like KIIT are continuing with the programme, it has been called off in the premier engineering college. Sources said an NIT-R alumnus Venkat Narasimham Peri, now a senior executive at global consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (US), had come up with the idea of introducing the course in the institute. He had made immediate personal contribution of `10 lakh to set up Laxamana Rao Peri Centre for Advanced Analytics and Decision Sciences.

Peri, along with another alumnus Amresh Tripathy, had offered to use their contacts to set up a collaboration with University of North Carolina (UNC), Charlotte, US. With in-principle approval of the Board of Governors (BOG), admissions for the new M Tech programme for 2015-16 and 2016-17 batches with 20 seats each was started in the institute.

A draft MoU was ready for a tie-up with the UNC, Charlotte for support in faculty training, cutting edge research, well-structured faculty exchange programmes and regular joint publications. But, the draft MoU could never take shape as BOG was then virtually paralysed for 16 months owing to internal strife. In its 69th meeting, the Senate in February 2017 decided to award degrees to the two batches of students and close the programme from 2017-18.

Dean (Academic) of NIT-R Prof K K Mohapatra on August 10 in the presence of BOG Chairman Santrupt B Mishra and Director Prof Animesh Biswas had told mediapersons that they failed to cope with the new programme as they felt it was unrealistic in the absence of faculty members, infrastructure and logistics required for it. He said the programme may be started after gathering the required strength.

Former Director of NIT-R, Prof S K Sarangi, during whose tenure the programme was launched, said big data analytics for advanced uses has emerged as a key area and presently trained manpower in the field are not available in India or abroad.

A recent report of the International Data Corporation forecasted worldwide revenues for Big Data and Business Analytics (BDA) solutions will reach $260 billion in 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9 per cent over the 2017-2022 period.